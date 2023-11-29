The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons are shooting 39.1% from the field, 9.4% lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Beacons are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
  • The Beacons' 71.3 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.7 points, Valparaiso is 2-0.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Valparaiso scored 72.5 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (67.0).
  • The Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Illinois L 87-64 State Farm Center
11/21/2023 Western Illinois W 73-66 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/25/2023 Southern W 71-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/29/2023 Drake - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena

