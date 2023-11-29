The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons are shooting 39.1% from the field, 9.4% lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

The Beacons are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Beacons' 71.3 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 72.7 points, Valparaiso is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Valparaiso scored 72.5 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (67.0).

The Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule