How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Bradley vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Evansville vs Missouri State (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Belmont vs Northern Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons are shooting 39.1% from the field, 9.4% lower than the 48.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- The Beacons are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
- The Beacons' 71.3 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 72.7 points, Valparaiso is 2-0.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Valparaiso scored 72.5 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (67.0).
- The Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocked down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 87-64
|State Farm Center
|11/21/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 73-66
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern
|W 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/29/2023
|Drake
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
