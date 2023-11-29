Currently, the New York Rangers (15-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Jake Walman D Questionable Illness

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

New York ranks 12th in the league with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Its +17 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

With 74 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's fifth-best offense.

Detroit gives up three goals per game (60 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.

Their +14 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6

