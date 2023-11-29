The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) host the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning four home games in a row. The Mastodons are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -10.5 141.5

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne's four games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points three times.

The average point total in Purdue Fort Wayne's contests this year is 154.7, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Mastodons have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Purdue Fort Wayne has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Mastodons have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

The implied probability of a win from Purdue Fort Wayne, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 75% 89.0 149.2 65.7 129.5 147.3 Green Bay 1 20% 60.2 149.2 63.8 129.5 130.1

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne covered six times in 21 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Mastodons put up 89.0 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 63.8 the Phoenix give up.

When Purdue Fort Wayne scores more than 63.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0 Green Bay 3-2-0 1-1 1-4-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Green Bay 9-6 Home Record 2-10 7-8 Away Record 1-17 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

