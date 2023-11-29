The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots higher than 38.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Mastodons are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 180th.

The Mastodons put up 25.2 more points per game (89) than the Phoenix allow (63.8).

When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 63.8 points, it is 6-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Purdue Fort Wayne scored 6.4 more points per game (77.6) than it did in away games (71.2).

When playing at home, the Mastodons ceded six fewer points per game (66.9) than in away games (72.9).

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.6) than when playing on the road (9.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule