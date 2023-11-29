The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
  • In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots higher than 38.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Mastodons are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 180th.
  • The Mastodons put up 25.2 more points per game (89) than the Phoenix allow (63.8).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 63.8 points, it is 6-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Purdue Fort Wayne scored 6.4 more points per game (77.6) than it did in away games (71.2).
  • When playing at home, the Mastodons ceded six fewer points per game (66.9) than in away games (72.9).
  • At home, Purdue Fort Wayne sunk 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.6) than when playing on the road (9.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 South Dakota W 93-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 76-60 War Memorial Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Wittenberg W 95-64 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Green Bay - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

