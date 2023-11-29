The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 94.5 points per game are 20 more points than the 74.5 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Notre Dame has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.

The Volunteers record 83.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 61.8 the Fighting Irish allow.

Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Notre Dame has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.

The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.

The Fighting Irish shoot 51.3% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers allow.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

