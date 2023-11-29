Wednesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last game on Friday, the Fighting Irish claimed a 90-59 win against Ball State.

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season, a 79-68 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, who are a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.

The Fighting Irish have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Notre Dame has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Notre Dame is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 48) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 218) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 261) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish's +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 32.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (148th in college basketball).

