Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Marion County, Indiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Washington High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Conference: Greater Indianapolis
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.