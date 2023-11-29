The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 42.8% from the field, 7.1% lower than the 49.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

The Jaguars are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 170th.

The Jaguars' 66.4 points per game are 15.4 fewer points than the 81.8 the Raiders allow to opponents.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

At home, the Jaguars conceded 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.9.

At home, IUPUI sunk 4 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%) too.

