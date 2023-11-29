Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Wright State Raiders (0-2, 0-0 Horizon League) playing the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank
19th 79.9 Points Scored 65.3 328th
282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
69th 33.6 Rebounds 28.3 335th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 4.6 356th
49th 15.0 Assists 11.2 319th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 15.1 355th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.