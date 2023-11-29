How to Watch the Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison
- The Knights put up an average of 60 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.
- The Purple Aces average 29.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Knights allow (103.3).
- This year the Purple Aces are shooting 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights concede.
- The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Celine Dupont: 4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%
- Nevaeh Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%
- Alana Striverson: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 77-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 105-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 103-102
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/6/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
