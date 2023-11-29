The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights put up an average of 60 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.
  • The Purple Aces average 29.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Knights allow (103.3).
  • This year the Purple Aces are shooting 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights concede.
  • The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.

Evansville Leaders

  • Kynidi Mason Striverson: 18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Celine Dupont: 4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%
  • Nevaeh Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%
  • Alana Striverson: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Kentucky L 77-75 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State L 105-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/26/2023 @ Chicago State W 103-102 Jones Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
12/6/2023 IUPUI - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.