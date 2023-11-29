The Bellarmine Knights (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights put up an average of 60 points per game, 30.4 fewer points than the 90.4 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.

The Purple Aces average 29.7 fewer points per game (73.6) than the Knights allow (103.3).

This year the Purple Aces are shooting 36.3% from the field, 15.3% lower than the Knights concede.

The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 12.3% lower than the Purple Aces' defensive field-goal percentage.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Celine Dupont: 4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%

4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG% Nevaeh Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Evansville Schedule