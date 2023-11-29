How to Watch Evansville vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Purple Aces have taken six games in a row.
Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- This season, Evansville has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 238th.
- The Purple Aces' 86 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Evansville is 6-0.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Evansville put up 65.2 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged on the road (61).
- The Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 79 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Evansville made fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) as well.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Ball State
|W 74-50
|Ford Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|W 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 93-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Ford Center
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
