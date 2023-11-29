The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Purple Aces have taken six games in a row.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

This season, Evansville has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 238th.

The Purple Aces' 86 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Evansville is 6-0.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Evansville put up 65.2 points per game last season, 4.2 more than it averaged on the road (61).

The Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 79 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Evansville made fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) as well.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule