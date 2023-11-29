Wednesday's game that pits the Evansville Purple Aces (1-4) versus the Bellarmine Knights (0-4) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-81 in favor of Evansville. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Purple Aces head into this contest after a 103-102 win against Chicago State on Sunday.

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 82, Bellarmine 81

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Schedule Analysis

Evansville has two losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

18.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 36.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Celine Dupont: 4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%

4.4 PTS, 34.8 FG% Nevaeh Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces' -84 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.6 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 90.4 per outing (359th in college basketball).

