Wednesday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) against the Bradley Braves (2-3) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Butler, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Bulldogs won their most recent matchup 76-54 against St. Thomas on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Bradley 57

Butler Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 167 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 53-47, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Butler is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Butler has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 18

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 187) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 216) on November 25

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

15.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Rachel Kent: 7.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

7.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Sydney Jaynes: 8.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jordan Meulemans: 9.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34)

9.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (18-for-34) Ari Wiggins: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (scoring 70.3 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball while giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball) and have a +51 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.