The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) are heavy underdogs (by 31.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -31.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

In five of six games this season, Purdue and its opponents have gone over 136.5 points.

Purdue has an average point total of 144.7 in its games this year, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Purdue (4-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 16.7% more often than Texas Southern (3-3-0) this season.

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 5 83.3% 81.7 135.7 63.0 136.5 143.8 Texas Southern 2 33.3% 54.0 135.7 73.5 136.5 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers record 81.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 73.5 the Tigers give up.

Purdue is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 31.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 4-2-0 0-0 4-2-0 Texas Southern 3-3-0 0-0 1-5-0

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Texas Southern 14-2 Home Record 7-6 8-3 Away Record 3-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.