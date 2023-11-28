Tuesday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) and Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 84-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 28.

The game has no line set.

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 84, Texas Southern 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-32.4)

Purdue (-32.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Purdue is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Southern's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Boilermakers are 4-2-0 and the Tigers are 1-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (43rd in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 42nd in the country at 38.0 rebounds per game. That's 10.8 more than the 27.2 its opponents average.

Purdue makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (6.3). It is shooting 40.8% from deep (11th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 22.9%.

The Boilermakers' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 68th in college basketball, and the 78.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

Purdue has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (214th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.0 (270th in college basketball).

