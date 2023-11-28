Purdue vs. Texas Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-31.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-31.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends
- Purdue has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- Boilermakers games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.
- Texas Southern is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- So far this season, just one of the Tigers games has gone over the point total.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Bookmakers rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
- Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.