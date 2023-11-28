The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-7.5) 133.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-7.5) 132.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Carolina has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Gamecocks games have hit the over once this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 While our computer ranking puts Notre Dame 191st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 80th.

Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

