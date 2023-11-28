The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SECN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 166th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 175th.

The Fighting Irish's 66.2 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 66 the Gamecocks give up.

Notre Dame has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.3.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).

Beyond the arc, Notre Dame sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) as well.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule