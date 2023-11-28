Today's NBA schedule has lots in store. Among those eight games is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks take to the home court of the Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 10-7

10-7 MIL Record: 12-5

12-5 MIA Stats: 109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)

109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.8 Opp. PPG (sixth) MIL Stats: 120.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Bam Adebayo (22.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.9 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -2.5

MIL -2.5 MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 226.5 points

The New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 9-7

9-7 CHA Record: 5-10

5-10 NY Stats: 109.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second)

109.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second) CHA Stats: 114.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Julius Randle (19.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.2 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (24.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 8.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -11.5

NY -11.5 NY Odds to Win: -650

-650 CHA Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 221.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hope to pick up a road win at the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 9-8

9-8 ATL Record: 8-8

8-8 CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

110.8 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th) ATL Stats: 123.6 PPG (second in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.2 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -210

-210 ATL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 237.5 points

The Boston Celtics face the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls travel to face the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 13-4

13-4 CHI Record: 5-13

5-13 BOS Stats: 115.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

115.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) CHI Stats: 106.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (28.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Jayson Tatum (28.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.1 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -12.5

BOS -12.5 BOS Odds to Win: -900

-900 CHI Odds to Win: +600

+600 Total: 217.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 8-8

8-8 TOR Record: 8-9

8-9 BKN Stats: 115.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

115.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th) TOR Stats: 111.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -1.5

BKN -1.5 BKN Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 222.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and BSOK

BSN and BSOK Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 12-4

12-4 OKC Record: 11-5

11-5 MIN Stats: 113.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 106.4 Opp. PPG (third)

113.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 106.4 Opp. PPG (third) OKC Stats: 119.6 PPG (fifth in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Anthony Edwards (26.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.3 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -3.5

MIN -3.5 MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 OKC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 227.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 10-6

10-6 HOU Record: 8-6

8-6 DAL Stats: 119.4 PPG (sixth in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th)

119.4 PPG (sixth in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th) HOU Stats: 109.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (30.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.8 APG)

Luka Doncic (30.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.8 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -4.5

DAL -4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -210

-210 HOU Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 232.5 points

The Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors travel to face the Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 9-6

9-6 GS Record: 8-9

8-9 SAC Stats: 115.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (21st)

115.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (21st) GS Stats: 114.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -2.5

SAC -2.5 SAC Odds to Win: -145

-145 GS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 238.5 points

