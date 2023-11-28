How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has lots in store. Among those eight games is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks take to the home court of the Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and BSWI
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 10-7
- MIL Record: 12-5
- MIA Stats: 109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- MIL Stats: 120.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -2.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 226.5 points
The New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 9-7
- CHA Record: 5-10
- NY Stats: 109.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second)
- CHA Stats: 114.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (24.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 8.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -11.5
- NY Odds to Win: -650
- CHA Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 221.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks hope to pick up a road win at the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 9-8
- ATL Record: 8-8
- CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- ATL Stats: 123.6 PPG (second in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -210
- ATL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 237.5 points
The Boston Celtics face the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls travel to face the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 13-4
- CHI Record: 5-13
- BOS Stats: 115.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CHI Stats: 106.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (28.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -12.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -900
- CHI Odds to Win: +600
- Total: 217.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 8-8
- TOR Record: 8-9
- BKN Stats: 115.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- TOR Stats: 111.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -1.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 222.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and BSOK
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 12-4
- OKC Record: 11-5
- MIN Stats: 113.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 106.4 Opp. PPG (third)
- OKC Stats: 119.6 PPG (fifth in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -3.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- OKC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 227.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 10-6
- HOU Record: 8-6
- DAL Stats: 119.4 PPG (sixth in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th)
- HOU Stats: 109.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (30.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.8 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -210
- HOU Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 232.5 points
The Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors travel to face the Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 9-6
- GS Record: 8-9
- SAC Stats: 115.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (21st)
- GS Stats: 114.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -2.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -145
- GS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 238.5 points
