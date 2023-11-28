The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in two of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Evangelista's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:04 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

