Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Indiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calumet High School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.