Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Knox County, Indiana today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rivet High School at Hutsonville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hutsonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.