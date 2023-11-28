Will Juuso Parssinen light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 7-5 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

