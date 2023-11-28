Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Indiana. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christian Academy of Madison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Madison, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.