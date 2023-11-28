Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC) versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 65.7 321st 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 61.4 12th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 20th 9.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 21st 15.8 Assists 13.9 109th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

