Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC) versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.