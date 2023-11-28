Tuesday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) matching up at Hulman Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 80-79 victory for Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 80, Southern Illinois 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-0.0)

Indiana State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores average 89.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per outing (301st in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12 points per game.

Indiana State ranks 324th in the country at 28.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.5 its opponents average.

Indiana State hits 4.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.2 (seventh-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Sycamores average 110.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and allow 95.6 points per 100 possessions (299th in college basketball).

Indiana State has committed three fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (153rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.5 (66th in college basketball).

