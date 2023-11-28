How to Watch Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hulman Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- In games Indiana State shoots better than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Sycamores are the 326th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 258th.
- The 89.2 points per game the Sycamores score are 26 more points than the Salukis give up (63.2).
- When Indiana State totals more than 63.2 points, it is 5-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in away games (77.7).
- The Sycamores ceded 66.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana State performed better in home games last season, making 9.9 threes per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|W 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 90-82
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|W 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.