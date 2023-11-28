The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hulman Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

In games Indiana State shoots better than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Sycamores are the 326th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 258th.

The 89.2 points per game the Sycamores score are 26 more points than the Salukis give up (63.2).

When Indiana State totals more than 63.2 points, it is 5-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in away games (77.7).

The Sycamores ceded 66.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana State performed better in home games last season, making 9.9 threes per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule