The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) play the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 155.5.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Ball State has combined with its opponent to score more than 155.5 points only once this season.

Ball State's games this season have had an average of 141.3 points, 14.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Ball State's ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

Ball State came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Cardinals have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +140 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ball State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 5 83.3% 81.0 161.5 85.5 146.3 152.0 Ball State 1 25% 80.5 161.5 60.8 146.3 146.8

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score an average of 80.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 85.5 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 2-4-0 0-0 5-1-0 Ball State 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0

Ball State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Ball State 8-5 Home Record 12-2 2-16 Away Record 6-7 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

