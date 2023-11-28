The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) take on the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-2.5) 153.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ball State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Ball State has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Little Rock has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over five out of six times this season.

