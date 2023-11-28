The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) go up against the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

This season, Ball State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 139th.

The Cardinals score five fewer points per game (80.5) than the Trojans allow (85.5).

Ball State is 3-0 when it scores more than 85.5 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State scored 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 69.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.8).

Beyond the arc, Ball State drained more treys away (8.2 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.6%) than at home (35.8%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule