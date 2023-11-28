How to Watch Ball State vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) go up against the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- This season, Ball State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 139th.
- The Cardinals score five fewer points per game (80.5) than the Trojans allow (85.5).
- Ball State is 3-0 when it scores more than 85.5 points.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ball State scored 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 69.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.8).
- Beyond the arc, Ball State drained more treys away (8.2 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.6%) than at home (35.8%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 74-50
|Ford Center
|11/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 75-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UAPB
|W 92-74
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
