Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 28?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:16
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|19:20
|Away
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
