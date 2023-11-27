Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Porter County, Indiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hammond Academy of Science & tech at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
