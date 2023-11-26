The Tennessee Titans (3-7), losers of three games in a row, play the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who are on a three-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite in this contest. For this game, an over/under of 37 has been set.

The Titans' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Panthers. The recent betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found in this article before they meet the Titans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Titans (-3.5) 37 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Titans (-4) 37 -194 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Tennessee vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Titans vs. Panthers Betting Insights

So far this season, Tennessee has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of Tennessee's 10 games with a set total.

Carolina has won twice against the spread this year.

The Panthers have two wins ATS (2-6) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Carolina has seen three of its 10 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.