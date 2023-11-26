Sunday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-1) at Mackey Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Purdue, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Screaming Eagles head into this matchup following a 96-62 loss to Missouri on Monday.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Southern Indiana 56

Southern Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Screaming Eagles outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game last season with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 65 points per game (179th in college basketball) and gave up 63.8 per outing (166th in college basketball).

Southern Indiana averaged 2.4 fewer points in OVC play (62.6) than overall (65).

The Screaming Eagles scored more points at home (69.5 per game) than away (60.7) last season.

At home, Southern Indiana gave up 59.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than it allowed away (68.1).

