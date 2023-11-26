Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on O'Reilly intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus this season, in 20:19 per game on the ice, is 0.

In seven of 19 games this season O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 12 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

O'Reilly has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 58.2% that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 3 18 Points 1 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.