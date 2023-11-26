Sunday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) at Hertz Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Western Kentucky. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 26.

The Mastodons won their most recent matchup 88-74 against Delaware on Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 148) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 226) on November 25

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15.4 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

15.4 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Erin Woodson: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG% Shayla Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Audra Emmerson: 8.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.2 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Renna Schwieterman: 9.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons are outscoring opponents by nine points per game with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (41st in college basketball) and give up 71.4 per contest (297th in college basketball).

