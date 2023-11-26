The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Erin Woodson: 9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Shayla Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Audra Emmerson: 8.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Renna Schwieterman: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

