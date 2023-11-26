Will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Pittman has 66 catches (98 targets) and a team-best 677 yards receiving (67.7 per game) plus three TDs.

Pittman has posted a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0

