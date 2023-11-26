Kylen Granson has a good matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 270.7 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Granson has 17 receptions for 175 yards and one TD so far this year. He's been targeted 30 times, resulting in 21.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Granson and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Granson vs. the Buccaneers

Granson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to eight opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Granson will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 270.7 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Watch Colts vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Colts Player Previews

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Granson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Granson Receiving Insights

Granson, in three of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Granson has been targeted on 30 of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (8.8% target share).

He has racked up 5.8 yards per target (175 yards on 30 targets).

Granson, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (4.2%).

Granson has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.