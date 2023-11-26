Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
Can we count on Juuso Parssinen scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Parssinen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
