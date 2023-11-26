When Jonathan Taylor hits the gridiron for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has 323 rushing yards on 85 attempts (53.8 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.

Taylor also averages 22.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of six).

He, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0

