The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) will look to break a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up 12.7 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Bobcats allow (73.7).
  • The Bobcats average 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars allow (83.6).
  • The Bobcats are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars allow to opponents (45.6%).

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 16.0 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Abby Wolterman: 7.4 PTS, 51.7 FG%
  • Tahlia Walton: 13.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Jazmyn Turner: 13.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 39.1 FG%
  • Faith Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Marquette L 92-58 IUPUI Gymnasium
11/19/2023 @ UIC L 79-49 Credit Union 1 Arena
11/22/2023 Ball State L 67-63 IUPUI Gymnasium
11/26/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
11/30/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 Milwaukee - IUPUI Gymnasium

