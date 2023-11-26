Indiana vs. Harvard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) are favored by 7.5 points against the Harvard Crimson (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The point total in the matchup is 138.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Indiana vs. Harvard Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana
|-7.5
|138.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's matchups have gone over 138.5 points just once this season (in four contests).
- Indiana's outings this year have an average total of 142.2, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Hoosiers have a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Hoosiers have played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Indiana.
Indiana vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|1
|25%
|72.2
|149.7
|70
|136.7
|141.5
|Harvard
|3
|60%
|77.5
|149.7
|66.7
|136.7
|141.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- The Hoosiers put up 5.5 more points per game (72.2) than the Crimson allow (66.7).
- When Indiana puts up more than 66.7 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Indiana vs. Harvard Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|0-4-0
|0-3
|2-2-0
|Harvard
|4-1-0
|1-0
|4-1-0
Indiana vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|Harvard
|15-2
|Home Record
|5-7
|5-7
|Away Record
|8-6
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.