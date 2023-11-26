The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the Harvard Crimson (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on BTN.

Indiana vs. Harvard Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Indiana vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 68.4 266th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 34.3 44th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.2 163rd 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

