Indiana vs. Harvard November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the Harvard Crimson (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on BTN.
Indiana vs. Harvard Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Indiana vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
