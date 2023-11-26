Indiana vs. Harvard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) play the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on BTN.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Harvard matchup.
Indiana vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Harvard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-7.5)
|139.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-6.5)
|139.5
|-310
|+240
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Harvard Betting Trends
- Indiana has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.
- This season, games featuring the Hoosiers have hit the over twice.
- Harvard has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Crimson and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Indiana is 49th in college basketball. It is far below that, 179th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.