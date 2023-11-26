How to Watch Indiana vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) face the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Indiana vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
- In games Indiana shoots better than 36.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson sit at 86th.
- The 72.2 points per game the Hoosiers average are 5.5 more points than the Crimson give up (66.7).
- Indiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hoosiers were better in home games last season, ceding 65.4 points per game, compared to 72.2 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana performed better in home games last year, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wright State
|W 89-80
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|UConn
|L 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Louisville
|W 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
