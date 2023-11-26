Gardner Minshew vs. Baker Mayfield in Week 12: Colts vs. Buccaneers Preview, Stats
When the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) match up on November 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield will be under center for their respective offenses. Which QB has the edge in this contest? Find out below.
Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Gardner Minshew vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup
|Gardner Minshew
|2023 Stats
|Baker Mayfield
|9
|Games Played
|10
|63.7%
|Completion %
|64.6%
|1,721 (191.2)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,389 (238.9)
|8
|Touchdowns
|15
|6
|Interceptions
|6
|44 (4.9)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|139 (13.9)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Gardner Minshew Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 243.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Buccaneers Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Buccaneers have been clicking on defense, with 20 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 270.7, and it ranks 23rd in passing TDs allowed (16).
- Against the run, the Buccaneers' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 900 total rushing yards allowed (90 per game).
- On defense, Tampa Bay is first in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 34.4%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 30th (46.7%).
Baker Mayfield Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 242.5 yards
Colts Defensive Stats
