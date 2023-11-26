When the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) match up on November 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield will be under center for their respective offenses. Which QB has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Minshew this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner Minshew vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 9 Games Played 10 63.7% Completion % 64.6% 1,721 (191.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,389 (238.9) 8 Touchdowns 15 6 Interceptions 6 44 (4.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 139 (13.9) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 243.5 yards

: Over/Under 243.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Buccaneers have been clicking on defense, with 20 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 270.7, and it ranks 23rd in passing TDs allowed (16).

Against the run, the Buccaneers' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 900 total rushing yards allowed (90 per game).

On defense, Tampa Bay is first in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 34.4%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 30th (46.7%).

Who comes out on top when the Colts and the Buccaneers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 242.5 yards

Colts Defensive Stats

This season, the Buccaneers rank ninth in the NFL with 20 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in total yards allowed with 360.7 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 270.7, and it ranks 23rd in passing TDs allowed (16).

Against the run, the Buccaneers' D has been locking things down this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 900 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks second with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Tampa Bay ranks first in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 34.4%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 30th at 46.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.