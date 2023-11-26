Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) on Sunday, November 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Colts head into this matchup following a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Buccaneers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 27-14.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Grant Stuard LB Illness Questionable Ryan Kelly C Concussion Out Rodney Thomas II S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rachaad White RB Knee Questionable Chris Godwin WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Robert Hainsey C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Carlton Davis CB Hip Questionable Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out Devin White LB Foot Questionable Lavonte David LB Groin Out Logan Hall DL Illness Questionable Ryan Neal S Thumb Full Participation In Practice Mike Greene DL Calf Out

Colts vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: CBS

CBS

Colts Season Insights

Offensively, the Colts rank 14th in the NFL with 336.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (358.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Colts rank ninth in scoring offense (24.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (24.8 points allowed per game) this season.

The Colts rank 18th in pass offense (218.1 passing yards per game) and 18th in pass defense (228.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Indianapolis ranks 10th in run offense (118 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (129.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 16 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Colts' +1 turnover margin ranks 13th in the NFL.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)

Colts (-2.5) Moneyline: Colts (-145), Buccaneers (+120)

Colts (-145), Buccaneers (+120) Total: 45.5 points

