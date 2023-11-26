The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) will look to upset the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Colts have won the third quarter three times, lost six times, and tied one time.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

This season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in seven games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Colts have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Buccaneers' 10 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Colts vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Colts have had the lead six times (5-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (0-4).

The Buccaneers have led four times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 12.2 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half in four games (3-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

