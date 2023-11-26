Best bets are available for when the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

When is Colts vs. Buccaneers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by 2.5, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.7 points).
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 60.8% chance to win.
  • The Colts have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • Indianapolis has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
  • This season, Tampa Bay has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2.5)
  • The Colts are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Buccaneers are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (45.5)
  • Indianapolis and Tampa Bay combine to average 2.1 fewer points per game than the total of 45.5 set for this game (including the postseason).
  • The Colts and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game than the point total of 45.5 set for this game.
  • Six of the Colts' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
  • The Buccaneers have hit the over in two of 10 games with a set total (20%).

Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 67.7 3

Rachaad White Receiving Yards (Our pick: 29.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 45.9 4 35.4 1

